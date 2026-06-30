Delhi's Peak Power Demand Hits All-Time High Of 8,748 Mw

08:46

Earlier, on April 27, 2026, Delhi's power demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April, touching 7,078 MW at 3.30 pm. Similarly, on May 25, 2026, Delhi's peak power demand touched 8,439 MW, the highest ever recorded in the month of May.



According to SLDC projections, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this summer.



BSES said in a statement that it has made arrangements to meet power demand during the summer months, including long-term power purchase agreements, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states, and the deployment of advanced technologies.





Around 2,670 MW of renewable power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the summer months in BSES areas, it added.



-- Nandini Keshari, Business Standard

Delhi's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 8,748 MW on Monday at 3.17 pm, crossing the previous peak of 8,656 MW recorded on June 19, 2024.BSES distribution companies (discoms) met peak power demand of 3,906 MW in BRPL and 1,876 MW in BYPL areas. At the same time, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) met its peak demand of 2,497 MW.Delhi's peak power demand in June 2026 has been higher than on the corresponding days of 2025 on 22 out of 29 days. Monday's peak is 92 MW higher than the previous record. Power demand in the city crossed the 8,000 MW mark three times in June 2026.