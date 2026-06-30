Coast Guard rescues 6 fishermen in challenging overnight ops

09:01

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a challenging Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru on Monday evening, demonstrating exceptional courage, professionalism, and operational readiness.



According to a statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard, at approximately 1600 hrs, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off Suratkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk.



Responding without delay, ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes. The rescue operation was carried out under extremely weather conditions. Rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness significantly complicated the mission, demanding exceptional seamanship, precision, and coordination from the rescue team.



Despite these formidable challenges, the crew of ICGS Sachet executed the operation with remarkable efficiency. -- ANI