BSE, 8 Other Midcaps To Qualify For Largecaps

16:07

According to an analysis by Nuvama Wealth Management Alternative and Quantitative Research, the largecap cutoff is estimated at around Rs 1.07 trillion in the upcoming reclassification -- a marginal increase from Rs 1.05 trillion during the previous rejig in January 2026.



The midcap cutoff, however, is expected to decline to around Rs 32,800 crore from Rs 34,800 crore.



Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper, NLC, AIA Engineering and Ajanta Pharma are among the stocks set to move from smallcap to midcap basket, while midcaps such as Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PhysicsWallah are likely to move into the smallcap basket.

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

The large, mid, and smallcap investment universe of mutual funds is headed for a reshuffle, with over 30 stocks set to witness a change in their market capitalisation (mcap) category.The changes will be reflected in the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) half-yearly reclassification of the MF stock universe set to be released in the first week of July.