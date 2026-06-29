Asia export insurance cover extended till Sept 30

00:09

Vessels in Hormuz/File image/Reuters

Export consignments to West Asia will continue to receive enhanced insurance cover against payment defaults until September 30, according to a notification.



Earlier, the enhanced cover for exporters taking credit risk insurance from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) was available for shipments to West Asia sent between March 16 and June 15.



"The eligibility timelines under Component II of the EPM RELIEF intervention are extended up to 30th September 2026 to support Indian exporters and mitigate logistics challenges arising out of the continuing West Asia Crisis," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.



Component II of the EPM (export promotion mission) RELIEF (Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) intervention facilitates export credit insurance for upcoming shipments to the Gulf, West Asia, and North Africa.



The enhanced risk cover announced on March 19 was part of the Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to support exports to West Asia in view of the war in the region. -- PTI