Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

Tue, 30 June 2026
Share:
16:22
image
Almost a week after stepping down as chairman of Trent, Noel Tata announced on Tuesday that he would also relinquish the chairmanship of another Tata group firm, Voltas.

Addressing shareholders of the leading cooling products maker in its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM), Noel Tata, 69, said this would be his last AGM as Chairman of Voltas.

"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as Chairman," Noel Tata said in his address to shareholders.

He said the company has developed its next generation of leaders through a combination of internal promotions and lateral hiring and expressed confidence in the management's ability to drive future growth.

"The company has developed our next generation of leaders, from both in-house promotions and lateral hires. I am confident that with the close cooperation of seasoned practitioners and new talent, your company will continue to take big strides in all business segments," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ketan Agarwal suspected Siya had an affair
LIVE! Ketan Agarwal suspected Siya had an affair

Aaditya Thackeray's close confidant joins Shinde camp
Aaditya Thackeray's close confidant joins Shinde camp

The surprise move by Ahir, a close confidante of Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, comes days after six MPs ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

UP Cong chief claims house arrest ahead of Ram Temple visit
UP Cong chief claims house arrest ahead of Ram Temple visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claims he was placed under "house arrest" in Ayodhya to prevent him from visiting the Ram temple amidst an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations. Other Congress delegation...

Cong leader seeks privilege move against Rajnath over Op Sindoor
Cong leader seeks privilege move against Rajnath over Op Sindoor

Congress leader K C Venugopal has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for allegedly "misleading" Parliament regarding Indian soldier casualties post the Pahalgam...

Wangchuk's health dips as CJP protest enters 11th day
Wangchuk's health dips as CJP protest enters 11th day

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar has entered its eleventh day, with Wangchuk's health deteriorating due to a hunger strike. Protesters allege heavy police deployment and...