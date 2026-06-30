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AAP, DMK + INDIA bloc write to CJI on SIR fears

Tue, 30 June 2026
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The INDIA bloc parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK have come together to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. The bloc has written a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India raising their concerns. Sources told ANI that hectic talks behind the scenes led by major parties of the INDIA bloc managed to get signatures of the DMK and AAP in the joint letter.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the letter, initially discussed at an INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent."21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. 

Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE--Solidarity, Unity and Resistance," he wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also confirmed the development, stating that parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and DMK were among the signatories to the letter. -- ANI

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