35% Claude Users Expect AI To Shoulder Most Work Next Year

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'Time of day, day of week, and even specific days of the year shape how people use Claude: People ask for the news around 6 am, business email drafting peaks mid-morning, recipe requests spike to 2.3x their average at 6 pm, and sleep advice clusters in the small hours of the night,' said the report.



Almost 93 per cent of Claude conversations result in tangible outputs, ranging from explanations and documents to apps, scripts, and fixes.



In conversations for tasks tied to higher-wage occupations, Claude augments more than it replaces human effort, producing higher-value outputs with the person collaborating throughout.



The report highlights people who delegate more to AI feel more optimistic, not less.



'Based on survey analysis with 9,700 Claude users, most respondents expect significant near-term AI impacts on their jobs, but those who delegate the most tasks to AI are the most optimistic about their futures in terms of job security, new opportunities, and pay,' said the report.





This is the first time that an AI major is asking users directly 'how they use AI and what they feel about it', the report said.



AI is diffusing rapidly throughout the economy, across an increasing number of surfaces, with increasingly intelligent outputs.



In earlier AI chat interfaces, usage was simple, contained in the chat window without web search, tool calls, artifacts, or other affordances, said the report. Now, Claude models can operate autonomously for hours through Claude Code and Cowork.



As these forms change, the user base is shifting as well. Early adopters were highly technical. The most recent users apply Claude to tasks that command lower wages in the labour market.



-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

The latest Anthropic Economic Index Report revealed that more than 35 per cent of Claude users expected artificial intelligence (AI) to be capable of handling most of their work within the next year.