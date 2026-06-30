Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

35% Claude Users Expect AI To Shoulder Most Work Next Year

Tue, 30 June 2026
Share:
08:49
image
The latest Anthropic Economic Index Report revealed that more than 35 per cent of Claude users expected artificial intelligence (AI) to be capable of handling most of their work within the next year.

'Time of day, day of week, and even specific days of the year shape how people use Claude: People ask for the news around 6 am, business email drafting peaks mid-morning, recipe requests spike to 2.3x their average at 6 pm, and sleep advice clusters in the small hours of the night,' said the report.

Almost 93 per cent of Claude conversations result in tangible outputs, ranging from explanations and documents to apps, scripts, and fixes.

In conversations for tasks tied to higher-wage occupations, Claude augments more than it replaces human effort, producing higher-value outputs with the person collaborating throughout.

The report highlights people who delegate more to AI feel more optimistic, not less.

'Based on survey analysis with 9,700 Claude users, most respondents expect significant near-term AI impacts on their jobs, but those who delegate the most tasks to AI are the most optimistic about their futures in terms of job security, new opportunities, and pay,' said the report.

This is the first time that an AI major is asking users directly 'how they use AI and what they feel about it', the report said.

AI is diffusing rapidly throughout the economy, across an increasing number of surfaces, with increasingly intelligent outputs.

In earlier AI chat interfaces, usage was simple, contained in the chat window without web search, tool calls, artifacts, or other affordances, said the report. Now, Claude models can operate autonomously for hours through Claude Code and Cowork.

As these forms change, the user base is shifting as well. Early adopters were highly technical. The most recent users apply Claude to tasks that command lower wages in the labour market.

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Mumbai today
LIVE! Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Mumbai today

'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'
'Small Fish Have Been Caught For Ram Temple Theft'

''These people who were running the show at the Ram temple have something to hide, therefore they are not ready for a CBI investigation.'

Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco triumphed over the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance in the World Cup after a drama-filled 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash on Monday.

World Cup shock: Paraguay shoot-out 4-time champs Germany
World Cup shock: Paraguay shoot-out 4-time champs Germany

Paraguay achieved a stunning upset by eliminating four-time World champions Germany from the World Cup in a penalty shootout. After a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 match, Paraguay secured a 4-3 victory in the shootout, with Jose Canale...

Why China's Bangladesh Push Should Worry India
Why China's Bangladesh Push Should Worry India

Beijing clearly intends to extend the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor to Bangladesh as part of its larger Maritime Belt and Road Initiative to boost its Indian Ocean presence.