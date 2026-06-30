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14 children killed, 20 hurt roof of private tuition centre collapses in Lahore

Tue, 30 June 2026
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23:25
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
At least 14 Pakistani schoolchildren were killed and 20 others injured when the roof of a private tuition centre operating from an under-construction building collapsed in Lahore on Tuesday, police said.

More than 30 children, aged between seven and 13 years, were attending classes at the academy, located in the densely populated Kahna Nau area, when the roof caved in, trapping them under the debris.

"So far, 14 bodies of children have been recovered from the debris," Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran told reporters.

Twenty injured children and a female teacher were shifted to the hospital, police said, adding that the deceased include seven girls and as many boys.

"A part of the building was under construction and labourers were busy at work when the roof collapsed. We have arrested the contractor," Kamran said.

Later, the Lahore Police in a statement said the house owner has also been taken into custody as part of the initial investigation.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said rescue teams have completed the operation. -- PTI

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