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Weeks after Jaspal Rana's death mom dies on his 50th b'day

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Days after Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana's shocking death owing to cardiac complications, his mother Shyama Devi has also passed away after battling multiple health issues during her prolonged hospitalisation.

Jaspal, who was relatively young at 49, died on June 12, a few days after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. Shyama Devi was hospitalised a few days after that and died on Sunday, which would have been Jaspal's 50th birthday.

"We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the passing of Smt. Narayan Singh Rana Ji's wife and the revered mother of the renowned Indian shooter, Padma Shri Late Jaspal Rana Ji," posted Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, which is also the home base of the Rana family.

"In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May the Lord grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken family to bear this unbearable sorrow."

Shyama Devi's death comes as a massive blow to Jaspal's father Narayan Singh Rana, who had been mourning his son.

Jaspal is survived by his wife Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

Jaspal was one of India's finest pistol shooters who made a hugely successful transition to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to epoch-making twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

He was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters at the time of death.

He had initially fallen ill aboard the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and had a stent installed to clear a cardiac blockage.

Jaspal's biggest moment as a shooter came in the 2006 Doha Asian Games when he snared three gold medals and a silver in a sensational performance that included equalling the world record of the time. PTI

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