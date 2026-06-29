Vijay govt may not last long, hints Stalin

09:06

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday hinted that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu may not last its five year-term, and that it was running with the support of parties who were until recently part of his party-led alliance.



The "minority" government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay may collapse within the next three to six months, he implied.



Speaking at an event in the city where other party workers joined DMK, Stalin claimed that the ruling TVK completely lacks the public mandate to govern independently, having secured only 108 seats against the required majority mark of 118.



"Let us look at the reality. The present ruling party did not win a majority to form a stable government on its own strength," the former CM said.



He claimed that "people actually voted wanting the DMK to form the government. It is only because of the tactical alignment and support of certain parties who were until recently part of our progressive alliance that this TVK vehicle is managing to move at all.".



"This is a shaky setup. We do not know at which junction or turning this vehicle is going to lose its balance and come to a sudden halt. Therefore, I am telling you, elections can come at any time. It could happen in three months, or it could happen in six months. We cannot afford to wait for a five-year cycle," he said.



Stalin urged the thousands of cadres present to immediately transition into election mode.



"We must be 100 per cent prepared for any political eventuality. We cannot start preparing after the election dates are announced. Let this mega induction event serve as the moment we take a solemn pledge to begin our field work for the DMK's thumping return to power, starting this very minute," he said.



After failing to secure a simple majority, the TVK stitched up the required support with the help of Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML-- all of whom faced the April 23 poll as DMK allies, after they snapped ties with the Dravidian heavyweight to support Vijay.



On Saturday, Vaiko's MDMK also walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and decided to back the ruling Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam. -- PTI