US envoys to travel to Doha for talks with Iran: White House

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US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to Doha for discussions with Iran on Tuesday, the White House said on Monday, as diplomatic engagement between the two sides continues amid ongoing tensions following the recent exchange of fire between the two sides over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an interview with Fox News, confirmed the development and said the meeting follows a request from Iran.



"I just spoke with the president. Iran requested a meeting. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Doha to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of high-level talks, there will be technical talks," Leavitt said.



She further stated that the United States remains committed to maintaining the ceasefire framework, while warning of consequences for any escalation.



"We're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence. There were attacks on vessels that the president responded to, and that will continue to happen. Hope we don't see that," she said during her interaction with Fox News. -- ANI