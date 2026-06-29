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Trump says Doha talks tomorrow despite Iran's rejection

Mon, 29 June 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran had requested a meeting with the US after the recent military escalation between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz and announced that talks with Tehran would take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, despite Iranian officials stating that no technical meetings have been scheduled this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!"

According to Axios, the meeting in Qatar is to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed a series of fresh strikes from both sides over control of the maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military's term for strikes and other attacks.

Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue. -- ANI

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