Stock markets decline amid geopolitical tensions

16:44

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran and rising oil prices unnerved investors.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,728.37. During the day, it tanked 478.72 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 76,621.75.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 23,946.25.



From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 3.24 per cent after the firm said its MD and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, will quit upon completion of his three-year tenure and will not seek re-appointment when his current term ends on December 31, 2026.



Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards.



In contrast, Eternal, Trent, Bharat Electronics and NTPC were among the gainers. -- PTI