Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets decline amid geopolitical tensions

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
16:44
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran and rising oil prices unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,728.37. During the day, it tanked 478.72 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 76,621.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 23,946.25.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 3.24 per cent after the firm said its MD and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, will quit upon completion of his three-year tenure and will not seek re-appointment when his current term ends on December 31, 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards.

In contrast, Eternal, Trent, Bharat Electronics and NTPC were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sacrificed personal life for Ram mandir: Champat Rai's brother
LIVE! Sacrificed personal life for Ram mandir: Champat Rai's brother

Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral
Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Less than 7% water stock left in Mumbai reservoirs
Less than 7% water stock left in Mumbai reservoirs

The BMC is closely monitoring reservoir levels and enforcing water conservation measures as concerns over supply grow.

Relief for Class 7, 8, 9 as CBSE relaxes 3-language policy
Relief for Class 7, 8, 9 as CBSE relaxes 3-language policy

The CBSE has issued revised guidelines for its three-language policy, granting a one-time exemption to current Class 10 students from studying three languages. Class 9 students will still study three languages but can include two foreign...

Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others
Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has taken a strong stance against alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, resolving that its members will not represent the eight accused and imposing a significant penalty on any lawyer who...