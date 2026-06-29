Six dead in lightning strikes across Jharkhand over last 24 hours

17:16

At least six persons, including two minors, were killed in separate lightning strikes across four districts of Jharkhand in the past 24 hours, police said on Monday.



Two deaths each were reported from Ranchi and Garhwa districts, while one each was killed in Gumla and West Singhbhum districts, they said.



In Ranchi district, two persons were killed in separate incidents.



The deceased have been identified as Shubham Mandal (16), a resident of Duvadu village under Silli police station limits, and Ravi Tigga (25) of Semra village under Bero police station limits.



Silli police station officer-in-charge Naveen Kumar said Mandal was struck by lightning while transplanting paddy seedlings in a field with his father.



Bero police station officer-in-charge Kafil Ahamad said Tigga was struck by lightning while working in a field.



In Gumla district, Devraj Oraon (45), a resident of Kugaon village under Ghaghara police station limits, was killed after being struck by lightning. -- PTI