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Satisfied with death penalty: Father of rape-murder victim

Mon, 29 June 2026
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16:40
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The father of the three-year-old victim of the Nasrapur rape and murder case on Monday expressed satisfaction over the court's verdict of handing death penalty to the convict, and said the family now wants the execution of the court order.

A special court on Monday sentenced the convict -- 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble -- to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering the minor girl in Nasrapur village in Bhor taluka of Pune district, a chilling crime that sparked widespread public outrage and protests across Maharashtra.

The incident took place on May 1 and the court had convicted the accused on June 25, within sixty days of the crime.

Terming the case "rarest of the rare", Additional Judge S R Salunkhe pronounced the sentence.

As the judge pronounced the capital punishment, the victim's family broke down in court.

Talking to reporters later, the father of the toddler victim said, "We are satisfied with the decision given by the honourable court. We already demanded strict action against the accused. The demand will be fulfilled once the order of the death penalty is executed."

Kamble was accused of luring the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur village in Pune district. He took her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.

Charges of kidnapping, molestation, rape and murder, along with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were framed against him. PTI

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