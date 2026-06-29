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Ram temple graft case: All 8 accused sent to 14 days in jail

Mon, 29 June 2026
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All eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple were on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a local court, case officials said.

The accused were produced before Special Judge, Anti Corruption Court, Rajat Verma through video conferencing after their earlier judicial custody expired, Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey said.

Police did not apply for the custody of the accused, he added.

The eight had earlier been remanded to three days' judicial custody till Monday by a special remand magistrate. PTI

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