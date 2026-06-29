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Ram temple donations case: Avimukteshwaranand blames treasures

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath on Sunday blamed the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The primary responsibility lies with the treasurer, followed by Anil Mishra, who is actively involved in all the operations there. Champat Rai's responsibility comes third. Yet, you are placing Champat Rai at number one; what kind of justice is this?"

Saraswati's remarks came a day after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra resigned from their posts.

A statement issued by treasurer Govind Dev Giri confirmed that the Trust has received the two resignations. PTI

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