Ram temple donation embezzlement row echoes in Kerala assembly

22:43

A view of the Kerala assembly/ANI Photo

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple echoed in the Kerala assembly on Monday, with Congress MLA Sandeep Varier accusing the BJP and VHP leaders of misappropriating money donated by devotees.



Raising the issue during a discussion in the House, Varier, who quit the saffron party in 2024 to join the Congress, questioned the BJP's claims of upholding nationalism and faith.



He wondered what those claiming to be the champions of nationalism are doing now. "Reports say the BJP and VHP leaders have stolen donations offered by devotees at the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Crores of rupees received as donations have gone missing," Varier alleged.



He further claimed that faith was merely a political tool for the BJP.



The Thrikaripur MLA also drew a comparison between the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya temple and the gold theft at the Sabarimala temple under the previous LDF government, saying both reflected the misuse of religious institutions. -- PTI