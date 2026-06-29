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Pune fort murder: Court extends police custody of Goyal, Chaudhary

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Siya Goyal/File image
Siya Goyal/File image
A court in Pune district on Monday extended till July 3 the police custody of Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary in the realtor Ketan Agarwal murder case after the prosecution highlighted the need for probing aspects like the exact spot of the crime on a fort and a missing passport.

The duo was produced before the court of A M Vibhute in Vadgaon Maval after their initial police custody ended.

Goyal (20), the fiancee of the victim, and her alleged lover, Chaudhary (22), were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the Lohafad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Seeking the extension of the custody, the prosecution told the court that the investigation has shown that the accused had visited the fort to find a suitable spot to kill Agarwal and that the police want to identify the locations where the alleged rehearsals were conducted.

The police also want to interrogate Goyal about where she dumped the passport of Agarwal while going to Mumbai on June 6, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajashri Virkud. -- PTI

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