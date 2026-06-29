President Murmu to attend 2 varsity convocations in Andhra from tomorrow

19:17

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the convocations of two universities in Andhra Pradesh on June 30 and July 1 respectively.



According to the President's schedule, Murmu will attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam as the chief guest on June 30.



She is expected to arrive for the convocation around 1 pm.



Later, the President will depart for Bengaluru and is expected to stay overnight at Karnataka Lok Bhavan.



On Wednesday, July 1, Murmu will travel by helicopter from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to Anantapur to attend the convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.



After participating as the chief guest of the first convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur from 11 am to 12 pm, the President will fly back to HAL Airport in Bengaluru. -- PTI