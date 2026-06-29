Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral

15:28

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28

Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, to attend funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.



The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7.



The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.