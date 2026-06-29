Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
15:28
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28
Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, to attend funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7.

The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral
LIVE! Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral

Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others
Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has taken a strong stance against alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, resolving that its members will not represent the eight accused and imposing a significant penalty on any lawyer who...

65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder
65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder

Terming the case as "rarest of the rare", additional judge (special judge) S R Salunkhe sentenced Bhimrao Kamble, who was present in the witness box.

'Heavens won't fall': SC rejects urgent Ram temple plea
'Heavens won't fall': SC rejects urgent Ram temple plea

The Supreme Court has declined an urgent hearing on a plea demanding a fair and time-bound investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at the revered Ram temple in Ayodhya, deferring the matter until after the summer break.

'US Was Openly Insulting India'
'US Was Openly Insulting India'

'They thought they could pressurise India. They talked bad about our leaders. They said India was a dead economy. They were not sensitive to the Indian psyche.'