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No right to live: Fadnavis on death penalty to Nasrapur convict

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday welcomed the court's decision to hand death penalty to the convict in the Nasrapur case in which a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered, and said such criminals had no right to live in society.

Terming the case as "rarest of rare", a special court on Monday sentenced 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Kamle, to death for the kidnapping, brutal rape and murder of the girl in Nasrapur village in Pune district, an incident that triggered public outrage and protests in Maharashtra.

The court had convicted the accused on June 25, within 60 days of the crime that took place on May 1. Kamble was accused of luring the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur. He took her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.

Expressing gratitude to the court over the verdict, CM Fadnavis said the judgement reflected a strong commitment to justice.

The chief minister also spoke to Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar over the phone, congratulating them on the outcome of the case, an official statement said.

Fadnavis lauded the investigating agencies for completing the probe and conducting the trial in a record time, leading to the speedy conclusion of the case, it added. PTI

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