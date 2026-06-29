Nitish Kumar's son Nishant moves into official bungalow

19:54

Bihar health minister Nishant Kumar/ANI Photo

Bihar health minister and Janata Dal-United leader, Nishant Kumar, moved into his newly allotted official bungalow at 5 Deshratan Marg in the state capital on Monday.



The accommodation is traditionally designated for the state's deputy chief minister.



The state's building construction department allotted the government bungalow to the son of JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar recently.



"I have now moved into my newly allotted official bungalow. The 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony was held today. Family members, including my father, attended the Satyanarayan puja performed as part of the ceremony," Nishant told reporters.



The bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg, had high-profile occupants.



Most recently, it was occupied by Samrat Choudhary while serving as the state's deputy CM before he shifted to the chief minister's official residence, Lok Sevak Awas. RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav resided there during his tenure as the deputy CM. -- PTI