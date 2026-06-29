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Modi attends Seychelles' National Day celebrations as guest of honour

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Seychelles starting Saturday.

An Indian Army contingent drawn from the Assam Regiment, Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the indigenously built Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak are participating in the celebrations.

Besides, an Indian Navy marching contingent and naval band will also be part of it.

Earlier in the day, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Seychelles President Patrick Hermini.

At a special ceremony, Modi was also conferred with 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by President Herminie for his green leadership and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy. -- PTI

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