Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi; 2 held

21:44

A failed robbery attempt allegedly turned fatal when a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by a juvenile in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area after the accused found no valuables on him, police said on Sunday.



The police have apprehended two minors in connection with the case, while the main suspect remains at large, they said.



Sunil alias Puppy, a resident of Nasirpur, was found lying in a pool of blood on Nasirpur Road early on June 28.



Upon receiving a PCR call at Sagarpur police station around 6.20 am about a man lying on the roadside, a team rushed to the spot and found Sunil dead with a stab wound on the left side of his chest.



The crime scene was cordoned off and examined by forensic experts, who collected blood samples and other exhibits. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.



The police registered a murder case under relevant provisions of the BNS and found that three juveniles were allegedly involved in the crime.



Investigators said one of them, identified as a juvenile, had stolen a scooter from the Dabri area on June 27 and was later joined by two others aged 10 and 14. -- PTI