Kerala CM asks Suvendu to renew ex Telegraph editor's passport

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Kerala CM Satheesan said the former editor was highly respected

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari, seeking his intervention in the passport renewal application of senior journalist Rajagopal Ramadas, former editor of The Telegraph.



Ramadas's passport renewal application was allegedly held up due to an adverse police verification report, prompting criticism from journalists and political leaders across the country.



"I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision. While the electoral issue is being addressed through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has resulted in a delay in the renewal of his passport," Satheesan said in the letter.



The CM said Ramadas, a Malayali, is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades.



He also noted that the veteran journalist is the son of Professor V Ramadas, who served as the state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala and was widely respected for his public service.



"In these circumstances, I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter urgently," he said.



Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the denial of passport renewal as "shocking" and alleged that it was an act of political vendetta.



In a statement, Vijayan said the authorities had rejected Ramadas' passport renewal application on the grounds that his name was not included in the electoral roll.



He said Ramadas was among around 27 lakh people whose names were deleted during the SIR of the electoral roll conducted in March in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.



According to Vijayan, Ramadas has challenged the deletion before the tribunal.



He said that although Ramadas had received a notice asking him to appear before the regional passport office, he was given an appointment only on July 17.



As a result, he was unable to attend his daughter's wedding in California, United States.



"If this is the experience of a globally known editor, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens in this country," Vijayan said.



He alleged that Ramadas may have been subjected to retaliatory action because he was a strong critic of the BJP.



The opposition leader further alleged that the SIR process was being used to selectively target and exclude ordinary citizens as part of a divisive agenda.



"The SIR has become a tool to advance the agenda of divisive Hindutva politics. It must be ensured that citizenship is not determined on the basis of the SIR. When the lives and rights of citizens are trampled upon, those who love this country cannot remain silent. Everyone who values democracy must protest against this," he claimed. PTI