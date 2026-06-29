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Jharkhand treated like grazing ground to extract minerals: CM Hemant Soren

Mon, 29 June 2026
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17:55
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren/File image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren/File image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that the state has been treated like a "grazing ground to extract mineral resources" and contribute to the nation's and world economy, but there has been little concern about how people of the state could stand on their own feet.

Soren made the remarks while distributing appointment letters among 1,042 newly recruited teachers here at an event.

"Teachers play a big role in showing direction to society and build a better environment to live in," he said.

He said leading states in the country are all ahead in the education sector.

"We could also have progressed in the field, but unfortunately, the state has been treated as a grazing ground to extract mineral resources and contribute to the country's and the world economy. But, there has been little concern about how the people of the state could stand on their own feet," Soren said.

He said the government is making all efforts to expedite education in the state.

"Now, youths of Jharkhand are pursuing higher studies not only in the best colleges of the country but also abroad. We want a knowledgeable society and educated upcoming generations," he said. -- PTI

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