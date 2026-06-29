Indian Army field hospital begins operations in quake-hit Venezuela

15:37

The Indian team headed to Venezuela

An Indian Army field hospital, deployed in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, has become fully operational and is providing free round-the-clock medical services, officials said on Monday.



The Indian Embassy in Venezuela said an Indian medical team comprising highly experienced doctors has established a camp at the International La Rinconada Racetrack in Caracas.



The medical camp is "now fully operational. Services are open 24 hours. All services are free," it said in a social media post.



The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.



The death toll from two powerful quakes in Venezuela rose to 1,450 on Sunday, with thousands more injured and many more missing.



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a social media post, also said that Operation Amistad is "underway" in Venezuela.



The Army field hospital is extending "a caring hand to those impacted by the earthquake", he said.



Indian Army doctors are taking care of people, Jaiswal said, adding that Venezuelan vice health minister and head of Government of the Capital District of Venezuela visited the field hospital.



On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that relief supplies, medical equipment and the field hospital unit sent by India had reached Venezuela and would bolster the country's ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts.