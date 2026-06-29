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Hundreds of vehicles stranded in mudslide in J-K

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Hundreds of vehicles were stranded after heavy rains triggered a mudslide on the Mughal Road, disrupting traffic on the key route connecting the districts of Rajouri and Poonch with the Kashmir valley, officials said.

The mudslide, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, blocked a stretch of over half a kilometre of road near Pir Ki Gali, bringing traffic to a halt, they said.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles, including passenger cars and goods carriers, remained stranded on both sides of the affected stretch, they said.

Officials said road clearance teams and machinery have been pressed into service to remove the debris and restore traffic. They advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel on the route until the road is cleared and weather conditions improve.

The Mughal Road serves as an important alternative link between the Jammu region's twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch with the Kashmir valley's Shopian district, and is particularly vital for residents of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. PTI

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