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HDFC Bank appoints ex-finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman

Mon, 29 June 2026
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HDFC Bank's board has moved to fill its top board position by appointing former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time (non-executive) chairman, a step the lender says will provide stability as it readies for its next growth phase and seeks continuity at the executive level.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. on June 29, 2026... approved the appointment of Mr. Rajiv Kumar as an additional director (Independent Director) of the Bank for a period of 4 (four) years, with effect from June 30, 2026," HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing on the NSE. 

The appointment as independent director is "subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Bank."

The board also approved, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the appointment, including remuneration of Rajiv Kumar as a Part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from the date as approved by the central bank. -- ANI

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