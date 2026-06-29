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Haryana man held for posting bomb threats to U'khand police stations

Mon, 29 June 2026
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18:09
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The Dehradun police arrested a 26-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly posting bomb threats against all police stations in Uttarakhand on various social media platforms, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, told the police during interrogation that he was distressed by a recent dispute between local youths and Nihang Sikhs in the Karnaprayag area of Chamoli district, and the subsequent police action.

A resident of Ambala in Haryana, Singh was arrested from the Kotwali Nagar area here on Sunday. The police also seized the mobile phone used to upload the threatening content.

According to the police, Singh posted the threats on June 25 using his Instagram handle, "Jaspreet-devil", along with targeted posts on Facebook and X platforms, with the intention of creating public panic and challenging the state law enforcement. -- PTI

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