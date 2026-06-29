Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt withdraws fuel sale curbs as supplies improve

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
22:16
File image
File image
The ministry of petroleum and natural gas has rolled back emergency curbs on petrol and diesel sales, signalling that domestic fuel supply has stabilised after weeks of disruption linked to the West Asia crisis.

"The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has withdrawn the temporary regulatory measures governing the sale and distribution of motor spirit and high speed diesel through retail outlets of Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies with effect from 1st July, 2026," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a release.

It said that during the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, the government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel. 

This led to a significant price difference between retail fuel prices and those applicable to bulk consumers. 

Consequently, certain industrial, commercial and institutional consumers began procuring fuel through retail outlets, "leading to instances of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which affected the equitable distribution of fuel". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt withdraws fuel sale curbs as supplies improve
LIVE! Govt withdraws fuel sale curbs as supplies improve

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, heavy rain likely
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, heavy rain likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next few days. The forecast extends through Friday, with a brief...

Yasin Malik named main accused in nurse Sarla Bhat's murder
Yasin Malik named main accused in nurse Sarla Bhat's murder

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik and four accomplices for the 1990 kidnapping and brutal killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, marking a...

Nothing to do with track 2 India-Pakistan dialogue: Govt
Nothing to do with track 2 India-Pakistan dialogue: Govt

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian government has no involvement or official support for Track 2 discussions on India-Pakistan ties, even when retired Indian officials participate. He clarified that such participants...

5 killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility
5 killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility

At least five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, CNN reported, citing local police.