Govt withdraws fuel sale curbs as supplies improve

22:16

File image





This led to a significant price difference between retail fuel prices and those applicable to bulk consumers.





Consequently, certain industrial, commercial and institutional consumers began procuring fuel through retail outlets, "leading to instances of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which affected the equitable distribution of fuel". -- ANI

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas has rolled back emergency curbs on petrol and diesel sales, signalling that domestic fuel supply has stabilised after weeks of disruption linked to the West Asia crisis."The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has withdrawn the temporary regulatory measures governing the sale and distribution of motor spirit and high speed diesel through retail outlets of Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies with effect from 1st July, 2026," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a release.It said that during the period of disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, the government continued to shield retail consumers from the sharp increase in international fuel prices by maintaining stable retail prices of petrol and diesel.