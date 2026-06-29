Five arrested for kidnap, robbery in Bengaluru; Rs 85 lakh recovered

17:28

Five persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man and his driver and robbing him of Rs 1.09 crore in cash, police said on Monday.



The incident occurred on June 15 within the Madanayakanahalli police station limits, they said.



With their arrests, the police claimed to have recovered Rs 85.50 lakh in cash, a toy pistol, three mobile phones and two cars used in the commission of the crime.



One of the accused had earlier worked as the victim's driver and had informed his associates that the complainant would be transporting a large amount of cash intended for investment in a company, police said.



Based on this tip-off, they planned and executed the robbery, they added.



According to police, on the night of the incident, the complainant and his driver were travelling with Rs 74 lakh kept in the boot of their car near a temple in Kuduregere Colony.



At the time, seven unidentified persons arriving on a motorcycle and in a car intercepted their vehicle.



Threatening them with knives and beer bottles, the accused forcibly kidnapped both the complainant and his driver in their own vehicle and took them to a secluded place near Nelamangala, a senior police officer said. -- PTI