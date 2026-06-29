Delhi civic body to begin citywide survey of 923 coaching centres from July 1

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will begin a survey of 923 coaching centres across the city from July 1 to inspect compliance with fire and building safety norms, officials said on Monday.



The exercise comes against the backdrop of the Delhi government's directions for a citywide inspection of coaching centres after a fire at a coaching institute in Lucknow earlier this month claimed 15 lives.



"A total of 36 coaching centre properties have been sealed across the national capital this month, while show-cause notices have been issued to nine properties for violations," a senior MCD official said.



According to official data, 34 coaching centres were sealed between June 1 and June 28, while show-cause notices were issued to six others. On Monday, three more show-cause notices were issued, and two additional properties were sealed, officials said.



They added that the drive is part of a sustained crackdown on unauthorised coaching centres operating in residential and commercial buildings without the requisite clearances. -- PTI