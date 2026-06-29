Death toll in TN ammonia gas leak raises to 16; 25 workers still hospitalised

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The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district increased to 16, the state health and family welfare department said on Monday.



According to an official release, the industrial chemical accident occurred on June 21 during routine operations at an export facility located in the Kannigaipair/Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.



A total of 83 individuals were affected after inhaling the toxic gas, experiencing breathlessness, severe respiratory distress, coughing, and chest discomfort. Twenty-five workers are still undergoing treatment in hospitals, the release said. -- PTI