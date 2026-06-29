Death sentence for man who raped, killed 3-yo-girl

12:29

Special court in Pune sentences 65-year-old man to death for the rape-murder of 3-year-old girl in Nasrapur.



A special court in Pune last week had convicted the 65-year-old man in the rape-murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village last month.



Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge ) S R Salunkhe held the accused Bhimrao Kamble guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder.



Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the prosecution had proved all charges, including kidnapping, molestation, rape and murder, along with offences under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



"The court held that the prosecution proved all charges. The accused denied the offence and claimed the child was injured after he slipped while showing her a calf, but the evidence proved otherwise," Misar told reporters after the hearing.



He said the prosecution relied on 12 Supreme Court landmark judgments to argue that the case falls in the 'rarest of the rare' category.



"We explained the victim's age and the 39 minutes of continuous assault. The post-mortem report showed 18 injuries. There was rape, anal penetration and oral sexual assault. The accused's semen was found on the child's hand and neck," Misar said.



The court accepted CCTV footage, DNA profiling, medical evidence, potency test and soundness test as "properly proved", he added.



Children who witnessed the accused take the victim also identified him during the identification parade, Misar said.



The government lawyer said the prosecution has sought the death penalty, arguing that Kamble was "beyond reform".



"He has prior offences involving a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, an animal, and now this child. He is a threat to society and has no right to live if set free," he said.