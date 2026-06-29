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Champat Rai's statement taken in Ram Mandir graft case

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai's statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.

The sources revealed that while Champat Rai has been questioned, statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.

On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media regarding the development, Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, stated that the family would not support anyone found to be involved in the misappropriation of temple funds.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement, the Trust said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra. -- ANI

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