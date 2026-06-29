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BJP MP Tejasvi Surya files PIL in HC against Bengaluru tunnel road project

Mon, 29 June 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has filed a PIL in the high court of Karnataka challenging the North-South Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru.

According to him, the matter would be listed for hearing on July 6.

The Bengaluru South MP said the Public Interest Litigation was mentioned before the high court of Karnataka on Monday.

"As the matter was unlikely to be taken up during the course of the day, I requested the Hon'ble Chief Justice for a short date. The Hon'ble Chief Justice was pleased to list the matter for hearing on July 6, 2026," he said in a post on X.

This comes a day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar laid the foundation stone for a 2.5 km tunnel road between Mekhri Circle and Hebbal.

The twin tunnels will be toll-free, the CM said, adding that the Bengaluru Development Authority will undertake the project using its own resources and funds.

Shivakumar said Hebbal had become the gateway to Bengaluru, and the tunnel would provide significant relief to traffic congestion in the area. -- PTI

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