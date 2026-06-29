Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bengal bill moots detention of anti-socials without trial for one year

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
17:39
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Video Grab
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Video Grab
A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal bill moots detention of anti-socials without trial
LIVE! Bengal bill moots detention of anti-socials without trial

Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others
Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has resolved that its members will not represent the eight individuals accused of embezzling donations from the Ram Temple, imposing a Rs 5 lakh penalty on any lawyer who violates this decision....

Less than 7% water stock left in Mumbai reservoirs
Less than 7% water stock left in Mumbai reservoirs

The BMC is closely monitoring reservoir levels and enforcing water conservation measures as concerns over supply grow.

Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral
Not PM, here's who will be attending Khamenei funeral

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

'Maha schools must teach Marathi or lose recognition'
'Maha schools must teach Marathi or lose recognition'

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Monday said teaching of Marathi language and conduct of examination of the subject have been legally made mandatory in schools of all mediums across the state, and those institutions that fail to comply...