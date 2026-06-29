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Ayodhya Bar will not defend Ram Temple graft accused

Mon, 29 June 2026
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The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday resolved that none of its members would represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple, warning that any lawyer violating the decision would face a Rs 5-lakh penalty.

The decision was taken at the association's general body meeting after lawyers on Sunday indicated they were unlikely to defend the accused, saying their sentiments had been hurt by the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused." PTI

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