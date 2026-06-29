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Assam floods: 16000 affected in 69 villages; Shah calls CM

Mon, 29 June 2026
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10:25
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood-like situation in parts of the state, officials said.

Shah sought to know the extent of damage, if any, caused by the swelling rivers of the state, and offered all help from the Centre in handling the situation, they said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people have been affected by floods in 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji.

"I've been closely monitoring the flood situation ever since it unfolded in Dhemaji. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people. In this difficult time, we stand firmly with them," Sarma had posted on X on Sunday.

The state government is "mobilising all its resources to prioritise the immediate safety and long-term rehabilitation of all affected families", he said.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to mitigate the impact of this flood on our people," Sarma added.

A spokesperson for the North Frontier Railway (NFR) earlier said that on account of flooding and bank erosion affecting a railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Dhemaji district has been suspended for train operation.

"This bridge at KM 408/11-13, constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in safe condition, but due to washing away of a large portion of the river bank in heavy rain, one of its piers became unstable," the NFR said in a statement on Sunday. PTI

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