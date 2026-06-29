Amarnath Yatra: Spot registration token distribution to begin in Jammu from tomorrow

21:20

The distribution of tokens for on-the-spot registration of pilgrims participating in the annual Amarnath yatra will begin on Tuesday in Jammu, with the registration process set to start the following day, deputy commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas said here on Monday.



The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 from two routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter yet steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first group of pilgrims will depart from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on July 2.



"Ten token counters have been established at the Tawi riverfront, and token distribution will begin transparently from 6 am on Tuesday. Registration and RFID issuance and registration for token holders will commence from the next day", he told reporters in Jammu.



Minhas mentioned that extensive arrangements have been made to facilitate the pilgrims, including improved registration facilities, accommodation, sanitation, security, and traffic management.



"For the convenience of pilgrims, our token centre, along with e-KYC and RFID registration counters, will operate at the Tawi Riverfront. Registration counters will also function at Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir and Bhagwati Nagar, as in previous years," he said. -- PTI