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Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight diverted to Surat after medical emergency

Mon, 29 June 2026
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An Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight was diverted to Surat on Monday evening after a three-year-old child fell unconscious on board, a senior airport official said.

The child was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after the plane landed at Surat airport.

After the flight took off from Ahmedabad, the child's health suddenly deteriorated during the journey, and he lost consciousness.

"Sensing the emergency, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control and the flight was diverted to Surat," the senior airport official said.

Following the diversion, Surat airport activated its emergency response protocol. The airport medical team, CISF personnel and IndiGo's ground staff were mobilised, he said. -- PTI

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