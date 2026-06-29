Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

5 killed in shooting at German youth welfare facility

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
21:22
File image
File image
At least five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern German city of Stade on Monday, CNN reported, citing local police.

According to CNN, citing the Stade Police, officers responded to the incident and have arrested two suspects, including the alleged shooter.

Authorities said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

Police said the affected area has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Residents have, however, been urged to avoid the vicinity as investigations continue.

Following the incident, the official X account of the Luneburg Police Department issued a public alert, stating, "ATTENTION - Police operation in Dankersstrasse in Stade. A police operation is currently taking place in Stade. Avoid the area widely!" -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, forecasts heavy rain
LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, forecasts heavy rain

Trump says Doha talks on Tuesday amid Iran's rejection
Trump says Doha talks on Tuesday amid Iran's rejection

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran had requested a meeting with the US after the recent military escalation between the two sides over the Strait of Hormuz and announced that talks with Tehran would take place in Doha,...

Maha mulls stringent MCOCA against TET paper leak accused
Maha mulls stringent MCOCA against TET paper leak accused

The Maharashtra government is considering invoking the stringent MCOCA law against those accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse informed the assembly that three...

Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others
Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has resolved that its members will not represent the eight individuals accused of embezzling donations from the Ram Temple, imposing a Rs 5 lakh penalty on any lawyer who violates this decision....

Bengal enacts tough law to detain anti-socials for one year
Bengal enacts tough law to detain anti-socials for one year

The West Bengal Assembly has passed a new Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, allowing preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated its aim is to prevent riots...