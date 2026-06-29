4 children die of cerebral malaria, 45 admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

23:07

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Four children have died of cerebral malaria, and 45 others have been admitted to hospital with the disease in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the last four days, an official said on Monday.



The district administration has divided the affected Potka block, where the casualties were reported, into 10 sectors and deployed medical teams to control the disease, the official said.



Apart from treatment of patients, the administration also launched a massive awareness drive, fogging and spraying of bleaching powder in the affected areas, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Sahir Pall.



Four hundred and sixty-four people were examined for the disease on Monday, and 28 were detected positive in Potka block, he said, adding that all are under-treatment.



As of now, Pall said four persons were hospitalised in Potka while 41 others were in Sadar Hospital.



A medical team was deployed in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Potka block, where the first case of cerebral malaria was first detected, the Civil Surgeon said.



The condition of all the patients hospitalised in Potka and Sadar Hospital was stated to be stable, he added. -- PTI