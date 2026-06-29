Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

26-feet- blue whale calf washed ashore in Mumbai dies

Mon, 29 June 2026
Share:
09:13
Photograph: Screen grab/X
Photograph: Screen grab/X
A 26-foot baby humpback blue whale washed ashore on the rocky coastline at Bandra in Mumbai; however, despite a coordinated rescue effort, the calf died, an official said on Sunday.

A rescue operation involving forest and civic officials along with wildlife vets, was launched after the whale was found stranded on Saturday morning.

"The approximate length of the whale was around 26 feet," an official said.

As per protocols under the Wildlife Protection Act, marine wildlife is usually buried as part of the disposal procedure.

An investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Venezuela scrambles to find survivors, quake toll 1450
LIVE! Venezuela scrambles to find survivors, quake toll 1450

Cabinet rejig imminent, Pradhan likely to lose ministry
Cabinet rejig imminent, Pradhan likely to lose ministry

There are strong possibilities of some Union ministers being sent to take organisational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the Modi ministry.

Police raid Ayodhya accused's homes, money recovered
Police raid Ayodhya accused's homes, money recovered

Ayodhya Police conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of eight individuals arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. The raids followed their remand to judicial custody, with police...

Eustaquio takes Canada past South Africa to World Cup last 16
Eustaquio takes Canada past South Africa to World Cup last 16

Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic 92nd-minute goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Canada over South Africa, propelling the co-hosts into the World Cup last 16 for the first time. The tense match in Los Angeles saw few clear chances until...

TMC crisis deepens, Mamata camp files fresh complaints
TMC crisis deepens, Mamata camp files fresh complaints

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has filed fresh police complaints against dissident leader Ritabrata Banerjee and his associates. The complaints accuse the rebels of illegally using the party's name, symbol, and...