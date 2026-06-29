26-feet- blue whale calf washed ashore in Mumbai dies

09:13

Photograph: Screen grab/X

A 26-foot baby humpback blue whale washed ashore on the rocky coastline at Bandra in Mumbai; however, despite a coordinated rescue effort, the calf died, an official said on Sunday.



A rescue operation involving forest and civic officials along with wildlife vets, was launched after the whale was found stranded on Saturday morning.



"The approximate length of the whale was around 26 feet," an official said.



As per protocols under the Wildlife Protection Act, marine wildlife is usually buried as part of the disposal procedure.



An investigation is underway. -- PTI