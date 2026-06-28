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US launches more strikes on Iran after Panama tanker attack

Sun, 28 June 2026
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08:17
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US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, on Saturday (local time), at the commander in chief, US President Donald Trump's direction.

After yesterday's US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever "Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. (local time). The Panama-flagged tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz with more than two-million barrels of crude oil," a statement by CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping. US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

Commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz continue. US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready, the statement added. -- ANI

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