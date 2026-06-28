UP constable claiming corruption in dept sacked

13:05

A police constable who alleged corruption in the deployment of personnel in videos circulated on social media last month has been dismissed from service after a departmental inquiry, which found no evidence of his claims, officials said.





The probe found the constable posted in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate guilty of misusing social media, indiscipline and violating service rules.





The constable, Sunil Kumar Shukla, claimed that constables were forced to pay Rs 2,000 each for assignments. He has previously called for the allegations to be probed by an independent agency.





In a statement issued on Sunday, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said Shukla was dismissed after an inquiry concluded that he had publicly levelled 'baseless allegations' against senior officers, attempted to 'tarnish' the image of the police department without evidence, promoted indiscipline within the force and used objectionable language against officials.

The commissionerate said an inquiry committee constituted on May 7 recorded the statements of the concerned policemen and gave Shukla and others an opportunity to present their version and supporting evidence.





However, it said Shukla failed to produce any evidence in support of his allegations.





According to the statement, the inquiry found that Shukla violated the Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy-2023, Rules 3, 6, 7 and 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956, and the Uttar Pradesh Uniform Regulations by using social media without permission.





The commissionerate said the 'proven acts of misconduct' warranted his dismissal from police service.





The controversy began on May 7 when a video of Shukla, then posted at the Reserve Police Lines in the Lucknow Commissionerate, went viral on social media.





In the video, he alleged that IPS officers were running a 'corrupt feudal system' in the commissionerate and claimed constables and head constables were being forced to pay Rs 2,000 each for assignments.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate rejected the allegations, maintaining that personnel deployment was carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure under the supervision of gazetted officers, and ordered a departmental inquiry.A day later, Shukla released another video, reiterating his allegations and demanding an investigation by an independent agency instead of a departmental probe, claiming that officers against whom he had made allegations were themselves supervising the inquiry. --