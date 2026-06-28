Pune fort murder: Police question Siya's parents, brother

08:42

Ketan Agarwal/ANI on X

The police on Saturday extensively questioned the parents and brother of Siya Goyal in connection with the alleged murder of her fiance and Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.



Goyal (20) and her 'lover' Chetan Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.



Siya's parents Pravin and Puja Goyal and brother Sahil arrived at the Lonavala rural police station around 11 am for recording their statements and left after nearly 12 hours, said an official.



Earlier on Friday, Sahil was questioned by the police for more than 10 hours.



Siya's father had been briefly admitted to a hospital after her arrest in the case earlier this week.



Siya has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.



Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.



The police claimed that the two accused deleted chat records from their mobile phones before June 18 and after the incident in an attempt to destroy evidence. -- PTI