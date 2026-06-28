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Police raid homes of 8 held in Ram Temple donation scam

Sun, 28 June 2026
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11:28
A view of the Ramp temple in Ayodhhya/File image
A view of the Ramp temple in Ayodhhya/File image
The Ayodhya police on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of all eight people arrested in connection with embezzlement of donations at Ram temple, police sources said.

Police teams, accompanied by local magistrates, carried out searches at the homes of the accused, including Lav Kush Mishra, Avinash Shukla and Ramashankar Yadav, the sources said.

The raids come two days after all eight accused were remanded to judicial custody till June 29 by a court in Ayodhya. Police are expected to seek their custodial remand when they are produced before the court on Monday.

The eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

According to the prosecution, investigators have so far recovered Rs 79.85 lakh. The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft by servant, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy, besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. -- PTI

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